YSFON fetes Amokachi over appointment





Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has congratulated former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi over his recent appointment as special assistant on sports to the president.



Amokachi’s appointment which took effect from August 11 was announced by Secretary to government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and YSFON believes it was an appointment well deserved.

According to a statement issued by the federation and signed by its National Secretary General, Patrick Okpavuehe, noted that they are confident that, Amokachi, a YSFON product who had participated in YSFON’s numerous competitions in the 80’s will combine his experience as a player and coach in giving useful advice to the President on the best way to move Nigerian sports forward.



“We at YSFON are particularly happy that President Muhammadu Buhari found Amokachi who has served the country both as a player and coach worthy to be one of his aides and we know he will deliver on his new assignment.

It is also worthy to note that Amokachi was a YSFON product.