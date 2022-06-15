Yuguda, Kurfi, others to examine financial inclusion initiative at confab

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, will lead key financial sector experts stakeholders in a robust round table discussion on governments key policy which centers around inclusive financial system that will cover all strata of the society.

The experts drawn from key private sector organisations and regulatory agencies would gather at the inaugural conference on ‘Financial Inclusion’ being hosted by STANMEG Communications, publishers of Oriental News Nigeria.

The theme of the conference is “Engaging With Critical Grassroots Groups To Develop Effective Financial Inclusion Initiative” with sub theme ‘Identifying Key Action Areas For Financial Inclusion Strategy’ and is scheduled to hold at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja Lagos.

Mallam Garba Kurfi, Managing director APT Securities and Funds Limited, who is the guest speaker at the conference will join the SEC DG, and the conference chairman Dr. Uju Ogubunka, the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), to examine the prospects of the Financial Inclusion and how the initiative has progressed.

Also, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, who had earlier confirmed participation of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, also endorsed the theme of the conference, an initiative he said is a major policy drive which NAICOM is passionate about.

Given this endorsement, NAICOM would be joining other key stakeholders from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, the National Communications Commission, First Bank Plc, who will be part of discussants at the confab.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

