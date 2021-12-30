Yuletide: Amb Ekpa hosts Efik community in Abuja



To celebrate the festive period with friends and family of Efik (Calabar) tribe in Cross River state, resident in Abuja, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Ambassador Anthonia Ekpa, organised a cultural event described as colourful with glitz and glamour.



The get-together which was held on December 27 was a gathering of both Cross Riverians, Akwa Ibomites and friends.

With over 300 people in attendance, the event featured colorful cultural displays of dances and masquerades to thrill and entertain the dignitaries to the sights and sounds of “Obio Efik.”

The organiser, Ekpa said the gesture was to celebrate Christmas and the birth of Jesus and also celebrate the Efik culture.

Ekpa said, “Culturally, it’s a fellowship for us; a get-together with family members and friends. In Calabar we have Nyoro, where we bring all our masquerades out, our King, the Obong of Calabar brings us out together to see cultural displays and celebrate.





“But when we are away from home, it’s very difficult for us to replicate such experience. So, this year when I thought, I haven’t gone to Calabar, I said how do I keep my family, the Cross River, Akwa Ibom – Efik communities in Abuja together to have a small get-together?”

She said she and her husband decided to put the event together which turned out to be a massive event.



“You can see the cultural displays and the number of people. There are a couple of communities I appear in, like the Efik Women Association, so we came out to meet, celebrate and have some fun. We are meeting people we had not seen for a very long time, and the exciting thing is the children who have never seen masquerades of Calabar before.



“This is the first time I’m doing this. We didn’t know it will be this huge. It’s a wonderful event for all of us and may God give us the grace to do this again. I’m thinking towards making it a yearly event that will compliment Usen Efik – an Efik cultural festival that holds yearly in Abuja,” she said.

She enjoined the people of the state to continue to celebrate the rich culture of the state and uphold the cultural values and traditions of the Efik tribe.

Also speaking, secretary Hope Waddell Old Boys Association, Abuja branch, Eyo Offiong, said the gathering has brought together many people who have not met themselves in a while.

“It’s a sort of Efik community out here. For those of us who could not travel back home to celebrate with our families, this is also family. And the cultural display is very beautiful, it’s a wonderful experience.

“I want to thank the organiser for putting up this gathering. Event like this will help bring about a bond and create the spirit of unity amongst us from Cross River. I want to encourage the Efik community to always identify with associations like this,” Offiong said.

Related

No tags for this post.