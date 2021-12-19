Yuletide: APC stalwart calls for security improvement





The Director, National Education Academy Abuja, and All progressive Congresses (APC) stalwart in Kogi state, Professor Adams Agahiu, has called on the federal government to complement the efforts of Kogi state governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, to curb criminality along Lokoja/Okene roads during this Yuletide period.

He stated this when he spoke to Blueprint in Abuja

Prof. Agahiu said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is trying his best to curb insecurity in the state and has deployed vigilantes and other security agencies along the expressway and within the state.

“He is working steadfastly to put an end to banditry and terrorism in the area”.

“He noted that criminality is often on the increase in many highways across the nation most especially during festive seasons.

According to him, the onus was on the federal government to support the state government to rid the area of criminals”.

Agahiu Adams stated that Kogi indigenes were supporting the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I urge the leadership of our great party at the national state and local level to continue to enhance the party’s unity and oneness for a better outing in 2023 election, ‘hence there is need for a rancour free forthcoming APC convention to ensure victory in 2023.”

He emphasised the need for national unity as the only way to surmount the current challenges facing the country, even as he asserted that “nepotism and religious favouritism would only promote bad blood, breed tension and cause avoidable fear and agitation.”

