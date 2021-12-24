Yuletide: Atiku urges Nigerians to sow seeds of unity

A former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing better seeds of harmony and unity in diversity.

Abubakar, in his Christmas message issued by his Media Office on Friday in Abuja, said the actions would make Nigeria greater today and in the future.

He said that as the world celebrates Christmas, which showcases the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians should embrace peace and unity at this period.

The former vice president urged Nigerians to love one another for the sake of progress and growth in the country.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness, and while we celebrate with family and friends, we should also spend time praying for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“It is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness, this Yuletide.

“As a nation, we can achieve more if we stay united, extend hands of fellowship to one another and be law abiding.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the virtues of faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily lives.

“As we also look ahead to a better 2022, let us not relent in praying to God to restore peace and all-round development and progress in our country Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

He reminded Nigerians that the revival of the country’s glory was everyone’s responsibility.

“We cannot move forward as a country until

until we all realise that we are first Nigerians, before our religious beliefs, ethnic identities, political leanings and cultural affiliations and as such, we must show respect for one another by living in peace.

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours. We should live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country.”