Yuletide: Be security conscious, Experts alert Anambra Indigenes



Anambra residents have been charged to be security conscious especially in the eve of Christmas and New Year festivities with a view to preventing loss of lives and properties.



Mr Oscar Christopher, ‎the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security Matters, who gave the advise at “Anambra security, fire and emergency evacuation conference” held in Awka, the state capital, also enjoined the citizenry to always report any threats of Fulani/farmers misunderstanding to the committee in charge for amicable conflict resolutions.



Christopher posited that Governor Obiano’s exploits in ensuring safe environment made Anambra the safest state in the country, and urged the indigenes and residents in the state to compliment it through safeguarding their environment and prompt reporting security issues to appropriate authorities including the Traditional Rulers, local vigilante, police and others.



In their separate lectures, Lieutenant Colonel Chikadibia Obiakor (retired), and the Chairman, Anambra State Vigilante Committee, Mr Ikechukwu Aduba, while describing security as the road to economic stability and development, charged security officers to be in touch with evolving security challenges in parts of the country for optimum service delivery.



Also speaking, Major Kandibere Chukwuma, who identified high rate of unemployment and poverty as reasons behind the spate of crime in the country, admonished youths to engage in meaningful ventures rather than waiting for non-existence white collar jobs, which could lure them into vices as means of survival.



Earlier, the organiser of the conference, Mr CID Uyanwunne, the Chief Executive Officer of CID UYANS Security outfit based in United State of America, said the conference was aimed at bringing like minds together to complement Governor Obiano’s effort on security.



Uyanwunne added that he would apply the expertise he garnered over the years in his practice to further strengthen the state security network through modern technology in surveillance, intelligence, monitoring, personal security and fire safety.

