Yuletide: Comply with Covid-19 protocols, FAAN tells Air travelers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has assured air travelers and other airport users of safety, security and comfort, as the yuletide holidays approach.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs. Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.) in a press statement issued on Monday said FAAN is fully prepared to play host to the myriads of passengers and other airport users that usually transit through the airports for the yuletide holidays.

According to her, the Authority has heightened security arrangements at the airports, put necessary measures to ensure safety of air travelers, as well as upgrade facilities and infrastructure at the airports to ensure maximum comfort for our esteemed customers.

“While advising air travelers to strictly comply with all Covid-19 protocols e.g. Nose-masking, Physical Distancing, PCR test, as well as Vaccine requirements (where applicable), we will like to advise passengers to please get to the airports early to conclude all check in formalities in good time, so as to avoid the unpleasant experiences of missing their flights.

“This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the norm around this time.

“As we join the world to wish our esteemed customers merry Christmas, and a most prosperous new year, we will also like to remind stakeholders and the general public that giving and taking of bribes are strictly prohibited at our airports, and measures have been put in place to arrest any erring official or individual,” she said.

Related

No tags for this post.