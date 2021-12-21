Yuletide: El-Rufai approves bonus payment for civil servants

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the payment of end of year bonus also known as 13th month to civil servants in the state.





A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House said that civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

.



The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, explained that the end of year bonus is part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants



According to Muyiwa: “Under the scheme, workers from grade levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as bonus. Middle level civil servants from grade level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on grade level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earning.

“The 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382 billion.

“In September 2019, the Kaduna state government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage.

“The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefit.”

Related

No tags for this post.