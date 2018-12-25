Yuletide: FCT felicitates with residents

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has on behalf of the administration and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, felicitated with the entire residents on the celebration of Christmas.

According to him, “I sincerely convey our felicitations to all FCT residents, especially our Christian friends, on the occasion of the 2018 Christmas celebrations. I urge you all, to use the occasion of

this festive period to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ to our neighbours and to humanity.”

Bello disclosed that the occasion also offers a unique opportunity to pray for the country, Nigeria and the leaders, especially, the President Muhammadu Buhari for wisdom, courage and good health as he

works to take Nigeria to the next level, adding that this becomes more necessary, as we approach the 2019 elections.

He further enjoined all residents to be rest assured that the FCT Administration and law enforcement agencies are doing their best to guarantee the security of lives and property both during and after the festivities.

He called on everyone to go about the celebrations and their lawful activities without fear.

Residents are, however, requested to keep watch over their neighbourhoods and report all suspicious movements to the law enforcement agencies nearest to them.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.