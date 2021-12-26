Yuletide: FCT minister tasks residents on peace, unity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello felicitates with residents of the FCT, especially the Christian faithful on the celebration of Christmas.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tony Ogunleye, the minister enjoined all Christians in the territory to use the occasion to reflect and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, unity and peace which are the recurrent themes of the message of Jesus Christ.

He said “I implore you to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria, and her leaders at all levels for the peace, progress and stability of our dear country, today, and in the years to come.

“As we enjoy the festivities I wish to assure all residents of the continuous commitment of the FCT Administration to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of all.

“The FCT Administration remains especially obligated to ensuring the security of the FCT during the yuletide and I call for the cooperation of residents by assisting the security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“I urge you to be security conscious and to report all suspicious acts or persons to the security agencies at all times for it is only when we work together that we can overcome our security challenges.

“My dear residents, as you must be aware, we are now confronted with a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is characterized with a very sharp rise in the number of positive cases in the Territory and across the country.”

“This is therefore not the time to be complacent and I urge you all to keep safe by abiding by already established COVID 19 prevention protocols of regular hand washing or sanitizing, facial covering, maintaining physical distancing and vaccination.”

He further used the opportunity to thank all residents for continuous prayers and sacrifices towards the development of the FCT while soliciting the residents’ partnership and support in the collective quest to build the FCT of our dream.