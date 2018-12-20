Yuletide: FCT-NSCDC tasks residents on security, information sharing

In specific, residents are advised to watch the activities of their neighbours, because criminals live in their midst, hence they should feel free to report suspicious happenings to security agencies for necessary action.

The Commandant, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the NSCDC, Patrick Ukpan who gave the advice during a chat with journalists in Abuja, reiterated that security is everybody’s business.

Mr Ukpan who assured the FCT residents that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure mentainance of peace and order throughout the yuletide period.

He said:

“all security agencies are assiduously working collaboratively in synergy to ensure that no stone is left unturned, in order for FCT residents to sleep with their eyes closed, and be assured that the NSCDC and other security forces are working round the clock to ensure their safety during this period”.

“There is no way that we can have security agents everywhere, but if the residents are able to help us with information regarding issues around them, we will be able to act accordingly to such security information.

“We need their (residents) assistance as regards information gathering for necessary action. For the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), our hotline where residents can reach us is 08054747755.

“They should also watch the activities of their neighbours, because criminals live in our midst; they are not ghost, so if the activities of your neighbours are suspicious, feel free to report to us”, he added.

The FCT-NSCDC boss then urged parents to watch the activities of their children and wards, to ensure that they are not lured or indoctrinated to criminal activities.

He also stressed that, “If they suspect that their wards and children are behaving suspiciously, they should please alert us to do a background check on them, so that if there is anything incriminating, we will quickly nip it in the bud.”