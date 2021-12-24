Yuletide: FG declares free train ride for Nigerians, urges caution

The federal government through the Ministry of Transportation on Friday disclosed that it would in the spirit of Christmas offer free passenger trains service to Nigerians across the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) narrow and standard gauge rail networks across the country.

According to an electronic statement by NRC’s deputy director, Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, the magnanimity is to enable Nigerians to travel and celebrate the yuletide season with loved ones and others.

Mahmood said the free passengers trains service included the Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, Warri to Itakpe, Kano to Lagos, Minna to Kaduna, Aba to Port Harcourt routes while the free movement would last between Friday, December 24, 2021, to Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The NRC urged passengers to comply with boarding and Covid-19 protocols must be observed.

It read in part, “All boarding processes by our valued customers must be complied with but not paid, while Covid-19 protocols also must be strictly observed on board.”