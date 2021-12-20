Yuletide: FRSC deploys 670 personnel, 3 ambulances in Ondo

Ahead of the yuletide, the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Ondo state command said weekend that it has deployed no fewer than 670 personnel, three ambulances, two bikes and 12 patrol vehicles to ensure free flow of traffic in the state.

State sector commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, stated this in Akure while speaking on level of the command’s preparedness for the 2021 operation zero tolerance special patrol.

SonAllah stated that the deployment was to ensure free flow of traffic and zero crashes on highway, adding that all the personnel and logistics would be on road till Jan.15,2022.

“We have started public enlightenment and there is synergy operation with other sister agencies to have free flow traffic during the yuletide season celebration.

“So, we have deployed 454 regular marshals, 216 special marshals and in terms of logistics, we have also deployed 12 patrol vehicles, two bikes and three ambulances.

“Also, there will be 24hrs standby rescue and recovery services of our ambulances and 24hrs intelligence operation of personnel to give situation report where to deploy more men to across the highways.

“For now, those being deployed will cover Ikare-Akoko axis up to Owena, Ajebandele down to Ore, Ondo town and other strategic areas that we have mapped out,” he said.

The sector commander said that FRSC had reitarated its commitment on the enforcement of over loading especially during the yuletide season saying any motorists caught would be prosecuted by mobile court.

“So, people should do the needful because road traffic crashes doesn’t want to know your name, tribe, religions, level of your education but what is simply understand is your ability to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“Whoever violate traffic rules and convicted would be taken to prison because there is ongoing mobile court now for speedy trial of road traffic offenders in the state is not like business as usual.

“So, people must exercise patience and cultivate discipline whenever they are on wheel to avoid crashes,” he warned.