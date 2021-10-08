Yuletide: FRSC’ll reduce road crashes by 20% – Official

With Yuletide festivities expected to kick off by next month, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it was also stepping up its activities to ensure that fatality on the nation’s roads was reduced by at least 20 per cent.

The Corps’ South-south zone commanding officer, RS 6HQ, Assistant Corps Marshall Chidiebere Benjamin Nkwonta, stated this Friday in Calabar during the flag-off the 2021 Ember Months campaign, which had the theme ‘Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’

He said, “This is why the FRSC discourages speeding on roads in the country. The theme for this year is apt at this time because from data, speeding is responsible for over 60 per cent of crashes recorded in the last 10 years in Nigeria, hence it is discouraged.

“Also, night travels are prevalent during this time and the negative results have been overwhelming. The FRSC is approaching the challenge systematically through the platform of special intervention patrols such as Ember Months/Operations Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes.’

In his remarks, the Sector commander FRSC, Cross River state Command, Ocheja Isaac Ameh, said “the FRSC is working relentlessly to ensure that every local government and commands in the state is sufficiently mobilised to achieve a near zero traffic fatality this Ember Months.”

“We must correct these thoughts through our conscious actions and love for humanity. As law enforcers, there should be no compromise in the discharge of duties. As road users, there should be absolute compliance to basic road safety rules and regulations and as stakeholders, unwavering cooperation and support are key elements for success.”