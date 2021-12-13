Yuletide: IGP orders deployment of X-Squad on major highways





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Bala Usman, has assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year festivities.

This is even as he has ordered the deployment of personnel of the Force Provost Unit, X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to ensure that police personnel deployed for security operations, particularly on major highways, carry out their duties in professional manner.

The operatives from the specialised units are expected to provide immediate supervision and oversight on police personnel deployed to the highways, and bring to book those found operating in manners inconsistent with the rules of engagement of the NPF.

Addressing senior police officers, Commissioners of Police and above, during the end of the year meeting, Monday, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the police boss ordered the CPs in the 36 states and the FCT, their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and other Heads of Police Formations, to strengthen their leadership capacity and operational strategies in dealing with crimes associated with the end of the year in their Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs).

He called for improved understanding, partnership and working relationship between the police and the citizens especially in the area of volunteering information to aid police capacity in securing the public space in the most pro-active manner during the yuletide season and in the coming year.

While speaking on the challenges 2020 brought to the Force the IGP said: “The year 2021 has been particularly challenging to the NPF. These challenges centre largely on the potent threat posed to internal security by the activities of bandits, secessionist elements, kidnapping syndicates, and other highly organised criminals.

“The challenges were compounded by the #Endsars violence of the preceding year which weakened the morale and operational base of the Force following the massive destruction of Police operational assets; and unfortunate deaths and injuries to Police officers that attended the violent protests.

“Despite this reality within the internal security space, I am delighted to note that all of you, as strategic police commanders, remained resilient, and demonstrated commendable level of courage, initiative, sound operational capacity, and loyalty not only to the Force leadership, but to our dear country, all in an attempt to ensure stability within the internal security space.

“This is the spirit that we set out to advance in the policing agenda which I laid out following my assumption of duty as inspector-general of police and I am delighted that you have keyed into this our new policing mission.”

The IGP, who commended police personnel across the country for their resilience, courage and loyalty to the Force and the country, observed that the new spirit of professionalism and patriotism impacted positively on efforts at stabilising internal security order, improving public safety, law and order, combatting crimes, arresting criminal elements and carrying out specialised national assignments as seen in the just concluded Anambra state governorship election.