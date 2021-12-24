Yuletide: IPCR DG calls for peaceful celebration

The director-general, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, has appealed to Nigerians to celebrate Christmas and other festivals “in the spirit of love, tolerance and peace which promote national unity and cohesion amongst citizens.”

Bakut, in his Christmas message issued by Ms Esther Ndukwe of the Institute’s media department, said the IPCR was aware of the numerous challenges that have bedevilled the country in recent times, especially issues of insecurity and appeals to all Nigerians to refrain from politicising the issues.

He said: “The institute appeals to those perpetrating all manner of violence and criminality in the country and in a way sabotaging the efforts of the federal government, to desist and give peace a chance given that Nigeria is the only country we can call our own.

“From our conflict tracking assessment, the state of insecurity in our nation today affects virtually all sectors of the economy. This, no doubt, continues to fuel mutual suspicion and strife that is shaking the core of our diversity and negatively affecting the developmental drive and policies of the Buhari-led administration.

“Therefore, the way out of this precarious situation, is for all citizens and various stakeholders (leaders and the led, the government and the governed) to come together to dialogue for durable solutions that would make Nigeria a better place for all.

“The Institute uses the occasion of the season to admonish Nigerians to celebrate this yuletide peacefully and pray for the unity and progress of our dear nation.”

Related

No tags for this post.