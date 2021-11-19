Yuletide: NAFDAC raids markets, others against adulterated products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has again alerted Nigerians to the dangers associated with the purchase and consumption of fake, banned or adulterated foods and drugs in parts of the country.

Its director-general, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who declared at a press conference Friday, said despite efforts by the agency to “completely rid the nation of unsafe products, numerous unmanned borders, and the lack of adequate staff has remained major challenges impeding its operations.

Prof. Adeyeye said only recently NAFDAC raided two warehouses at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, and found multiple cartons of banned drugs including 10 cartons of Tafradol (Tramadol 225mg).

She said: “Furthermore, 1,200 cartons of banned Analgin Injection (2.5g/5ml), 2,200 cartons of banned Codeine in Syrup, suspected fake 500 cartons of Azmal; Artemeter Injection, 534 cartons plus 300 packets of Biomal: Artesunate Injection, 188 cartons of Hydra and Black Cobra (silderzafil citrate 200mg), 198 cartons of Super Artesunate Injection among others, were discovered and evacuated.

“The banned and falsified drugs in the warehouses owned by one Chuka (Akuamia), who is still at large, is estimated to be worth over N3, 000,000,000. Over 20 truckloads of the offensive products were evacuated from the two locations. The products were stored at temperatures above 40oc which ordinarily would denature some of the active ingredients and the excipients.

“Just last week Wednesday, (10th November 2021), the agency arraigned one Mr. Afemefuna Udensi of Phini Pharms Limited, Onitsha, at the Federal High Court, Lagos for importing fake Tramadol. The defendant imported a fake version of the registered brand. Investigation also revealed that the fake drugs were imported from China.

“In order to deal with the incidence of Food Fraud, the Agency is carrying out raid operations with tremendous success already recorded in the area of forfeiture of unwholesome processed cereals, beverages, and dairy products. In the nationwide raid which commenced in July 2021, seven trucks conveying 4,578 cartons of various unlabeled, transparent nylon packed cereals worth over N60, 000,000 were confiscated by the agency.”

While assuring that NAFDAC would not relent in its efforts, Prof. Adeyeye enjoined various stakeholders including religious bodies, traditional institutions, corporate bodies and the media to join forces with the agency in a bid to do more.