Yuletide: NGO distributes relief items to 500 Kogi vulnerable women

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Doyin and Susan Foundation on Wednesday, distributed food items and clothing materials worth millions of naira to over 500 vulnerable women in some rural communities in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Speaking at the distribution centre in Oke-Oba Primary School in Isanlu, the founder of the organisation, Mrs Doyin Ibikunle Eshanum, said the gesture was part of the foundation’s humanitarian activities to reach out to 200 vulnerable widows at Christmas.

”We actually prepared for just 200 widows but we were overwhelmed by the huge turnouts of both women and men including the Fulani community.

”So, we have to make additional provisions to reach out to more people and put smiles on their faces at Christmas. We thank God we were able to eventually reach out to over 500 less privileged people including widows, women and men”, she said.

She disclosed that the foundation had also in April 2020 donated cash worth N1 million to the less privileged widows in Itedo-oba, Itedo-Irunda and Irunda-Ile communities in isanlu, to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, where each beneficiary got N2000.

According to her, cash the donation was meant to cushion the effect of coronavirus on the vulnerable women in the area during the lockdown in 2020, saying, “This humanitarian gesture is part of our vision to reaching out to the less privilege and the vulnerable in order to alleviate their suffering in the time of need.”