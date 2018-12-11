Yuletide: NNPC fast-tracks agreements with bulk purchase marketers to boost fuel supply

In order to ensure the availability of petroleum products nationwide, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has fast-tracked agreements with bulk purchase marketers in the country.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NNPC’s Chief Operation Officer (COO), Downstream, Engr. Henry Ikem Obih, as saying that all NNPC depots, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) throughput partner depots, the Major Marketers depots and depots of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) members who signed the Bulk Purchase Agreement (BPA), with PPMC as well as NNPC Retail stations, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) filling stations, will continue to operate at maximum levels to ensure uninterrupted distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

Engr. Obih urged motorists not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products during the festive season, adding that government had agreed to settle the first tranche of the verified claims of the oil marketers subsidy claims in line with the approval of Federal Executive Council (FEC) and National Assembly (NASS) by Friday, 14 December, 2018.

The NNPC spokesperson explained in the statement that Engr. Obih applauded Marketers under the aegis of MOMAN, some BPA DAPPMAN members, IPMAN, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Nageria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) for aligning with the federal government’s plan to pay the first tranche of the verified outstanding of N236bn subsidy claims next week.

Engr. Obih explained that the payment of the verified subsidy debt would be in form of promissory notes, while assuring that the NNPC would continue to work with all relevant downstream stakeholders to ensure that the country is wet with petroleum products going forward.

Last week, the oil corporation assured Nigerians that it has 2.6 billion litres stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol and 90,000 metric tonnes of Dual Purpose Kerosene (Diesel) that can last 52 days.

