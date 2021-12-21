Yuletide: Police assures security of lives as NSCDC deploys 2077 in Anambra





The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, Tuesday, reiterated the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizenry during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

Echeng, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, ordered the deployment of officers and men comprising conventional police, traffic warders and ‘tactical teams of the Command’ and logistics to highways, residential areas, worship centres, places of public resort and others to enforce law and order.

“The Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction to be civil, professional but firm in the discharge of their duties. The Command is already in partnership with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that, the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free. The commissioner further advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks, knockouts and other explosives during festivities is still in force.

“He notes that the use of knockouts and fireworks, aside constituting nuisance and disturbance to public peace and safety, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated to its usage especially during the harmattan period. The Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before, during and after the festive period,” Echeng added.

In a related development, Mr Everestus Chimezie Obiyo, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has ordered the deployment of 2077 officers to help maintain peace and order during the Yuletide.

Obiyo, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Edwin Okadigbo, disclosed that among the officers deployed for the festive season were conventional civil defenders, chemical and biological unit , counter terrorism unit, disaster management unit , special female squad, operations department, intelligence and investigation department, anti-vandalism squad and necessary logistics.

“The Command will also collaborate with Sister Security Agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free. The Command is ever ready and prepared to deal with miscreants, hoodlums, and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period. Parents and guardians are advised to caution their wards to be law abiding,” he noted.





