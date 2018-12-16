Yuletide: Police beef-up security nationwide

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration as well as adequate security for all political parties in the on-going political campaigns rallies and across the country.

The Police boss in a press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), yesterday in Abuja, read the riot act to all Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) as well as politicians during and after the yuletide to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The IGP also warned against roadblock mounted anywhere in the country, including those by revenue agencies, who are prohibited by law, not to obstruct any road or highway under the guise of collecting revenue.

He also directed them to ensure adequate security for all political parties in the on-going political rallies and campaigns across the country.

The IGP further warned AIGs and CPs and other senior officers and personnel not to engage in political partisanship or bias but to remain focus and provide security for all throughout the period.

“The Inspector General of Police further directs the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to be on ground to ensure adequate Safety of lives and property of all Nigerians during and after the period. The IGP has re-emphasized same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) to ensure deployments of their personnel under the supervision of the Commissioners of police in the States and the FCT to flash points and crisis spots in the various commands across the country,” the statement said.

The spokesperson said that Police Special Forces and Specialized Units: Special Tactical Squad, Special Protection Unit, Border Patrol and Explosive Ordinance Department, have been adequately mobilized and deployed along with the conventional policemen to beef up security to ensure safety of lives and property throughout the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations and beyond.

Moshood said the Force will not tolerate any form of political thuggery, intimidation, demonstration of violent conducts and over dramatisation of political fans that can precipitate political clashes and jeopardize prevailing peace in any state from any political party or politician(s).

“The Force will also not condone hate speeches, indecent and criminal defamatory conducts from any individual(s) or group(s) that can cause threat to public peace and safety anywhere in the country during the campaigns and beyond. The full weight of the law will be applied on any individual(s) or group(s) arrested,” he stated

According to him, commissioners are to effect arrest and immediately prosecute any party member or supporters in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons during political campaigns and rallies in their respective states.

