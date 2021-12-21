Yuletide: UBA excites loyal customers with bumper cash prizes











As part of an effort at making sure its numerous customers have a memorable Christmas, Nigeria’s leading pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded its loyal customers with various bumper cash prizes.



In its Super Savers Promo draw which held virtually on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 via its Facebook and Youtube platforms, 23 Bumper account holders smile home with different cash prizes through a transparent draw in several categories including; N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000.



Interestingly, another 10 savings account holders will win N1 million each and 10 university students in the Next Gen account will win a monthly salary for a year while 30 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will win school fees grant.



Speaking ahead of the draw, Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said; “Without a doubt, UBA prioritizes not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires”.



“Once again, we have decided to make this Christmas a very merry and memorable one for all and have put in place quite a lot to make it happen. UBA always walks the talk at all times and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that.”



The draw was supervised by representatives from the Consumer Protection Council, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and the Lagos State Lottery Board.

