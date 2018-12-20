Yuletide: WIC hosts Christian, Muslim women, preaches peaceful coexistence

The Women’s Interfaith Council (WIC) hosted over 250 Muslim and Christian women to 2018 Christmas carol at St Annes Secondary School, Kakuri, Kaduna to promote religious harmony among diverse faith in the state.

Philip Arage, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the event on behalf of Inter-Religous Dialogue Commission, Catholic Archdiocese Kaduna, said that dialogue is not an option but compulsion in peace building.

According to him, “Christmas is a season of love. During this period, we show love to one another. But it should not be during this period or during Ramadan we should be doing that. Loving one another is the greatest way of overcoming our collective challenges.

“What this is saying is that, dialogue is not an option but compulsory. That is the message here today. If you love people around you, that love will help you to call for dialogue to resolve your differences whenever the need arises.”

Admonishing her fellow women, Muslim Women Coordinator, Hajiya Daharatu Aliyu decried the high level of hypocrisy among religious practitioners towards one another saying, such attitude is ungodly.

She said, “it is our tradition to gather and share experience either during Ramadan or Christmas. All we preach is peace. We keep this Muslims /Christians things aside and interact as one big family. We are mothers. We are peace ambassadors. We need to tolerate one another.

“We are destined to be together. We must stop this hypocrisy because we are one. If it pleased God to make some Muslims and some Christians, who are we to question His authority over that? She asked.

Christian Coordinator, WIC, Elizabeth Abuk, in her remarks, said, “we are celebrating the birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ who Himself is a Prince of peace. This is the time to show love to the needy among us. Our women need to check their children and know where and what they do as frequently as possible.

“As women, we form the largest body of voters. So, we want to encourage ourselves to shun vote buying or selling. We only need to vote wisely based on our conviction about those we want to represent us,” she said.

