Yuletide: Zamfara former gov donates rice, cows, others to CAN

Former Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari has donated 400 bags of rice, 10 cows and one million naira to the State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for Christmas celebration.

Handing over the donation to the beneficiaries, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yari faction, Lawal M Liman said, APC Yoruba wing got 20 bags of rice and 1 Cow while APC Igbo wing got 40 bags of rice and 2 cows respectively.

Represented by the secretary of the Party, Hon. Sani Musa Talata Mafara, the chairman disclosed that it was the tradition since the Former Governor was in office, adding that the gesture has been sustained by 3 years after exiting office .

“Unlike this adversaries who are not after the wellbeing of the People but are only interested in furthering their selfish interest , the Former Governor was all out to make life more easier and meaningful for the Citizens”. He said.

Receiving the packages, chairman of the state CAN Rev. Iliya Tsiga, Chairman, Igbo Community Progressives Association, Chief Emmanuel Anokwuru, Chairman, Igbo APC Zamfara state, Mr. Collins Ofodile and Chairman, APC Yoruba Wing Zamfara state, Mr. Ishaq Lawal commended the former Governor for the gesture accorded to his members.

Related

No tags for this post.