Yultide: W4W FCT showers orphanage with gifts

In the spirit of the yuletide season a Non-Governemtnal Organisation (NGO), Women4Women, FCT Chapter, has supported an Orphanage Osaze We Care Orphanage Home, Apo Dutse, in Abuja Munincipal Area Council (AMAC), with gifts.

The group, led by the Coordinator, Mrs. Joy Osaro Onaiwu, alongside the secretary of the group, Tina Ihejietoh, Stephanie Oby Dike, Gina Attoe, amongst other members visited the Home, where the management and children received the delegation warmly with songs and prayers.

Speaking while handing over the items to the orphanage, Mrs Osaro said the visit was to give a sense of belonging to the children who are special inthe sight of God.

According to the coordinator, the gifts, which included cartons of noodles, bags of rice, oil, garri, tubers of yam,q salt, tissue, beverage, biscuits, juice, among others, were to make the children happy in the spirit of the Christmas celebration.

"We commend the management of Osaze We Care Orphanage Home for their commitment and love towards the children of destiny, whom they have devoted their time and resources to ensure they become responsible and useful to themselves and the society.

"We the Women4Women FCT Chapter deemed it necessary to visit and see how the children are faring and to donate our token to support what the management is doing. We pray that God will continue to preserve, protect and provide for the home," the coordinator stated.

Mrs Onaiwu called on privileged members of the society to mobilise resources to reach out to the downtrodden, especially the orphans, at intervals especially during festivities.

“Though this is festivity period, we try at all times to spread love and happiness amongst these beautiful children.

“It is not out of place for us to spread love, even our Lord Jesus Christ has commissioned us to do these things,” she added.

While expressing appreciation of the management for the gift presented to the children, the manager of the Home thanked Women4Women for the gesture.

According to him, all the children were in good health and had been registered in various schools and were doing well in their academics.

Related

No tags for this post.