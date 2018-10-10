Yunusa Tanko emerges NCP presidential candidate

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has elected its national chairman, Dr.

Yunusa Salisu Tanko as the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

Announcing the winner at the just concluded party primaries held in Abuja, the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Adamu Idris said Dr Salisu Tanko polled a total of 79 votes to defeat two other contestants, Barr Ebaye Ntan and Comrade Festus Obeghe, who scored 57 and 4 votes respectively.

He said the total votes cast during the primaries were 140 from the 148 delegates from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The electoral committee chairman described the exercise as peaceful, free and fair.

In his response, the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Tanko pledged his loyalty to the party and promised to carry everybody along.

He appealed to other contestants who lost out to join hands with him to move the party to a greater height.

In their reactions, Barr Ebaye Ntan and Comrade Festus Obeghe accepted the outcome of the election and promised to work with the candidate to ensure the party’s victory at the polls across the state of the federation in 2019.

Similarly, Abe Fisayo Makanjuola has also won the party’s senatorial ticket for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja while Mrs. Angel Nwachukwu won the party’s ticket for the Federal House of Representatives for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, while Mr. Adebola Lateef clinched the party’s ticket for Abuja South, otherwise known as the Gwagwalada/Kuje/ Kwali/Abaji federal constituency.

