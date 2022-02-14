Zaka buries father in grand style at Barkin Ladi

It is commonly said, “When beggars die there are no comet sign, but heaven itself announces the passing of great icons. So, it was with the final burial rites of Da Iliya Dachollom Rajan JP (Sai Baba), the father of Zaka Rajan of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Barkin Ladi in Plateau state, whose burial programme and reception party would remain a talk of the town for a very long time.

The funeral programme which began with a wake keep on Friday the 11th of February at his house in the agrarian community, attracted dignitaries and people of means and substance to Barkin Ladi.

The late sage was buried at about 2pm after the church service at COCIN.

The church was filled to capacity with dignitaries from all walks of life.

His body was brought in from a Jos mortuary early on Saturday morning. And for a very good number of minutes, the ancient town of Barkin Ladi stood still as the remains of Da Dachollom Rajan was being taken to his house for burial.

His burial was attended by who is who in the agrarian community with former Sports Minister, Damishi Sango in attendance.

In the sermon, Rev. Prof. Dachollom Datiri, admonished brethren to emulate the good life Pa. Rajan lived describing him as “epitome of peace” and lovers of good governance.

At the Church service, prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased, his family, the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Among the clerics at the burial were Rev.Pam Choji Pam, Rev.Prof.Gyang Pam,Rev.Elijah Davou Pam and Pastor Akeen Bawa among others.

Also present are the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial district, members of Plateau State House of Assembly, Barkin Ladi Local government chairman, NFF staffers in large numbers, political associates of the late political sage and members of the business community in Barkin Ladi.