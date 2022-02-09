Zakkat committee distributes N17. 6m food to 3,645 needy in Jigawa

The Kazaure Emirate Zakkat Committee said it has distributed food stuff worth N17,671,500 to 3,646 needy across Amaryawa and Dandi Districts of the emirate in Jigawa state as part of efforts to minimise hunger among the common people.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Bala Muhammad Kazaure, disclosed this while flagging off the distribution of the items for this year at Todarya village of Dandi district.

He added that the items distributed include 29 and a half bags of rice, bags of millet, guinea corn, beans, maize, cows, sheep, and goats among others.

In his speech, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussaini Adamu, who was represented by Makama of Kazaure, Alhaji jamailu Umar Adamu, called on parents to enroll their children in schools so that they would acquire both Islamic and western education one in order to be useful to themselves and the society generally. He sought consistent prayers for peace and tranquility to thrive in the country.

Also in his remarks, the former Registrar, Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Todarya appealed to the Jigawa state government to construct road from Kazaure to Todarya, stressing that they had already set up a committee on education affairs at the area with a view to complementing the government efforts towards boosting education in the state.

He commended those who gave out Zakkat out of their farm produce for onward distribution to the poor people in the emirate.