Zamalek fire entire coaching staff after latest defeat

Egyptian soccer champions Zamalek are under pressure to appoint a new coach – and fast – after firing all of their interim coaching staff in the aftermath of their latest defeat.



Zamalek, who two weeks ago sacked Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira for the second time in two months, lost 3-2 against Al-Masry on Tuesday, despite having led by two goals after 21 minutes.



The club remains in fifth place in the league, 11 points behind rivals Al-Ahly, who also have three games in hand.



Zamalek has taken an axe to the side which won the title last year by six points, and has benched four players for the rest of the season in addition to ripping up the coaching leadership team.



“Club President Mortada Mansour and board members decided to kick all coaching staff out of the club. They… will not be allowed to enter again,” Zamalek member board Gamal Abdel-Hamid told his club TV channel.



The club did not name the four players who it said would not feature for the rest of the season.



German Heiko Herrlich is favourite to take over the coaching role and could be unveiled as early as Thursday morning.

