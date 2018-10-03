Zambia on Tuesday announced an increase to fuel prices, due to an upward movement of oil prices on the international market.
The fuel pump increase is also due to the depreciation of the local currency, the Kwacha, the country’s energy regulator said.
The Energy Regulation Board said petroleum price has been increased from 13.75 Zambian Kwacha per litre to 16.06 Kwacha (1.3 U.S.
dollars) per litre while that of diesel has gone up from 12.01 Kwacha to 14.65 Kwacha
Zambia increases fuel pump prices
