Zamfara allocates N8.3bn to improve SMEs

The Zamfara state government has earmarked N8. 3 billion to improve small and medium enterprises and shared among 152,107 beneficiaries across 14 local government areas of the state.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle stated this Thursday at the formal inauguration of COVID -19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus in the state “tagged” Matawalle Vision 2023.

He said the programme is a government project aimed at addressing the challenges of the pandemic across the state.

Matawalle stated that the aim of the project is to build sustainable livelihood for the poor and the vulnerable people in the state.

Governor Matawalle added that the project will be implemented by the Community and Social Development Agency, Fadama and the State Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

N3. 4 billion had been earmarked for livelihood grant program another 3.4 billion naira for food security and 2 billion naira for Job Creation.

In the same token, a total of 82, 321 vulnerable people will benefit from the livelihood grant programme.

