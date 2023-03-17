Zamfara anti-thuggery committee fingers PDP thugs over attack on members

The Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee has accused thugs reportedly sponsored by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party opposition (PDP) for the attack on its members.

Chairman of the committee, established by the state government, Bello Mohammed Bakyasuwa, stated this Thursday while fielding questions from journalists.

According to Bakyasuwa, the incident occurred when PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, came back from his political rally.

He said during attack, a 10-month-old-baby was shot in his head and some personnel sustain injury as a result of gunshots by the PDP thugs.

“We were in our office only to hear sporadic gunshots by thugs who were sponsored by the PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, and as a result of the attack a a stray bullet hit a baby whose mother was passing by.

“We have reported the matter to appropriate security agencies for urgent steps and we are calling on security agencies, particularly police, to checkmate these culprits and bring them to book,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists, father of the deceased baby, Malam Idris Gado, described the attack as barbaric, and called on authorities to arrest the culprits.

Reacting to the allegation, the acting Chairman PDP in the state, Hon. Muktar Lugga, debunked the allegation, describing it as baseless.

