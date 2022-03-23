Zamfara APC chair inaugurates state party exco

The Zamfara state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Tuesday, swore in all the 35 executive members of the party in the state.

The state publicity secretary of the party Yusuf Idris has said in a statement made available to Blueprint in Gusau the state capital Tuesday.

Hon. Danfulani during the inauguration tasked them to rededicate themselves in promoting peace and development of the APC in the state.

The chairman had also formally issued all the executive members their certificates of return as those duly returned elected in the rancour-free state congress.

According to him, all the executives should see themselves as equals, as helpers and supporters to one another with the sole aim of taking the party and the state to greater heights.

He noted that the governor Bello Matawalle-led administration which met the state with lots of reverses at its beginning now enjoys the full support of the good people of the state which have increased the party’s successes and its chances to overwhelmingly win future elections in the state.

He said, “as leaders, the executives should see themselves as servants who are willing to continue to be fair and just to all manner of persons in the state”.

He assured to always carry all members along in his leadership with the full believe and conviction that everyone will carry his assigned responsibility to the best of his ability.

In his response on behalf of the other executives, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, the state Secretary of the party assured the party, the government and the good people of the state that they will do their best to the appreciation of the people.