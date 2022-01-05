Zamfara APC chides PDP for aiding banditry

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara state Chapter has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state for aiding and abetting banditry in the state.

The accusation was made by the state APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Wednesday at a press conference while reacting to the recent call by one of the PDP chieftains, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka, to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle to resign in order to save Zamfara state from total collapse.

According to him, the motive behind the attacking government of Zamfara state under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle by the PDP was not unconnected with their unhappiness with the feat being achieved by the governor and the APC in addressing insecurity in the state.

“We have every evidence that PDP are the ones behind the criminals, thus fighting bandits is like fighting the PDP in the state,” Yusuf stated.

The party also cautioned PDP to stop attacking the government of Zamfara saying the attack would not deter the governor from bringing the best to the good people.

“While it has been globally discovered that the bandits terrorising the north western states and Zamfara state in particular share common interests with highly placed mining site owners and the miners.

On the issue of Deputy Governor, Barr. Mahadi, the APC urged the state House of Assembly under the Finance and Appropriation Committee to investigate how he utilized the sum of N700million given to his office as office monthly imprest.

The party also accused the deputy governor and his father of being the brains behind the carnages the state was facing, stressing that no thanks to their hands for bringing the 11 Chinese nationals who were arrested by the police in Zamfara in connection with illegal mining.

He further alleged that the supply of weapons to bandits but you never heard about them again because they were released on bail to Barr. Mahdi Ali Gusau”.

It urged security agencies in the state to continue to be vigilant on the mining sites for more discoveries and revelations.

The party cautioned PDP officials in the state to stop making unconstructive criticism against the government of the state or face legal action

