Zamfara APC conducts training for new executive

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership in collaboration with Zamfara state chapter, Monday, conducted a one day leadership induction training workshop in Gusau, the state capital.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr. Nura Audi, who was sent by the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

Audi stated that the aim of the workshop was to educate the leaders of the party in the state about the party’s constitution as well as how to run the affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Most of the leaders are new and do not know the guidelines and constitution of the party in the state and the training workshop was arranged from the national secretariat of the party to help the newly elected executives to know their roles to play politically in the state,” Audi stated.

He noted that the APC at the national level had introduced the workshop with a view to properly entrenching democratic culture on the members.

“The national leadership of the APC had introduced the workshop for all the 36 state branches in the federation to enable leaders to run the affairs of the party successfully in their respective states,” he stated.