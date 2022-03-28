Zamfara APC congratulates new national chair

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Zamfara state branch, has congratulated the newly elected national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his victory at the just concluded APC national convention.

In a press release signed by the state publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris, and made available to Blueprint in Gusau Sunday, the state chapter of the party said: “On behalf of the entire good and ever loyal members of the APC in Zamfara state, the chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, extends his congratulatory message to the newly elected national leadership of the party under its highly experienced leader, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.”

The state APC chairman expressed confidence in the ability of the new executives to continue to move the party forward with new innovations and ideas as God has blessed the new crop of leaders with youth and elders which will bring about new ideas with experience.

The party also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the out gone national caretaker chairman of the party’s Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, his team and all who contributed in making the just concluded national convention a big success.

Tukur Umar Danfulani expressed confidence that with Senator Adamu as the party’s national chairman, internal democracy and party supremacy will be the guiding tools and the party will become stronger and more formidable.

The chairman also expressed satisfaction in the serene conduct of Zamfara delegates under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and fully supported by other leaders including Sen. Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, Alh. Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad among others.

The party acknowledged the efforts of the state deputy governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura, Senator Lawal Hassan Dan-Iya, Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Maazu Magarya, and members of the national and state assemblies who contributed in one way or the other before, during and after the convention.