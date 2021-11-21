Zamfara APC congress: Matawalle commends emergence of consensus candidates

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Sunday commended APC stakeholders over their steadfastness, focus and commitment to the party following the emergence of consensus candidates at the local government congress held weekend.

The governor made the commendation at the congress held at the Aishatu Multi-Purpose Hall, Maradun, the headquarters of the local council.

He said decision of the party leaders, followers, supporters and other stakeholders at ensuring that things are done through understanding stands the party as exceptional in the country.

He described the outcome of the party’s congresses to produce consensus candidates as oneness and unity that has existed in the political history of Zamfara.

He stated that the current political dispensation is devoid of witch hunting, blackmail, bitterness, , selfishness and all forms backwardness.

In his speech at the event, the chairman of the state’s congresses sent by the APC national secretariat, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Masari, informed the delegates that they are in the state for the exercise in fulfillment of the party’s constitution.

Masari said the team had made available and sold forms to all interested candidates and screened them for the election.

Masari commended the party leaders, supporters and the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the support given to his committee during the conduct of the congress.