Zamfara APC crisis: Asking individuals to conduct primaries, invitation to anarchy – Marafa

As the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state over primary elections for candidates gets messier, Senator Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara central) yesterday slammed the state Governor , Abdulaziz Yari for telling people to conduct primaries on their own.

Governor Yari had on Saturday in Gusau , the capital of the state, directed party leaders across the 14 local governments in the state to conduct primaries for candidates willing to contest for any of the four categories of positions available in the 2019 general elections.

The governor’s directive as explained in a statement issued in Gusau, was sequel to the failure of electoral panels sent from Abuja to conduct primaries for any of the elections and the expiration of time given for such exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Senator Marafa in a counter statement issued in Abuja yesterday, pointed out that asking the party members to conduct the primaries without moderators from the national secretariat would lead to anarchy.

“It is unfortunate that the governor after deliberately frustrating the conduct of the exercise will now be asking the people to conduct the exercise themselves.

This is an invitation to anarchy and we will never be part of any illegality, aimed at pushing the state into anarchy, “he said.

According to him, on Wednesday last week after Governor Yari threatened that there would be bloodbath in Zamfara, five innocent persons were killed and many more wounded by Yaris boys and the culprits are still working freely.

“It is against this background that I’m calling on the national headquarters of our party to invoke the relevant sections of the party constitution to disqualify Yari and his co travelers to serve as a deterrent to others, “ he added .

He urged the members of the party not to listen to the governor, saying Yari was only interested in looting the resources of the state and not its people or their welfare and wellbeing.

