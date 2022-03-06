Zamfara APC crisis: Matawalle’s LG backs Marafa 

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Maradun local government area of Zamfara state where Governor Bello Mattawale hails from Saturday declared loyalty to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

The supporters led by the APC stalwarts, Captain Halilu Haliru (rtd), and a former director general in the state’s civil service, Malam Sale ST, said they decided to dump Governor Matawalle as a result of his poor performance as governor.

The decamping team was received by a chieftain of Senator Marafa faction of the APC, Bello Bakyasuwa.

Blueprint reports that Bakyasuwa is also from Governor Matawalle’s local government area and serves as the publicity secretary of Senator Marafa’s faction of the APC.

Bello Bakyasuwa received the decamping team on behalf Senator Marafa’s factional chairman, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, at the faction’s secretariat in Gusau.

Speaking at the occasion, the group said, they were inspired by the patriotism and sincerity of Senator Marafa which is the complete opposite of their kinsman, Governor Matawalle, who made thousands of unfulfilled promises to their local government and the state.

They described Matawalle as a bad ambassador to the people and promised to support Senator Marafa in bringing the desired positive leadership to the state.

The leader of the group, Captain Halilu (rtd) said, “We are aware of the contributions of Senator Marafa to the development of his constituency as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” “The motions he moved that provided support to the state in the early days of security concerns and the job opportunities he provided to thousands of people in the Federal Civil service.”