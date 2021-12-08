Zamfara APC crisis: Yari’s faction slams Yarima over excos’ dissolution comment



A factional All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state, loyal to the former governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Yari, has slammed Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima over his statement on the litigation, challenging the dissolution of the party executives.

The national caretaker committee of the party being chaired by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, had announced the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC in Zamfara state following the defection of the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the party in June this year.

Not satisfied with the dissolution of the executives, Yari’s camp instituted a legal action challenging the action of the caretaker committee. It was on this premise that the camp shunned the recently conducted congresses of the party in the state.

Yarima, had during a meeting at the weekend, said the suit challenging the dissolution of the executives would soon be thrown out.

Specifically, Yarima in a video clip of the meeting that had gone viral, said the court would not recognize any faction of the APC in the state, saying since the “national leadership of the party is with the Governor, court cannot do anything”

Reacting through a statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday, Yari’s camp through its Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, faulted the former governor’s statement.

“It’s rather unfortunate that Yarima is only interested in politics and issues that further compound the problems of the people of the state. Yarima has never commented on the security situation of the state even when his local government (Bakura) was in the eye of the storm, he never found it necessary to raise an ordinary motion on the floor of the Senate where he represented the people for 12 years. Just last week the road leading to Shinkafi from Kaura Namoda was blocked several times many people killed and properties destroyed, the same thing happened in Maru, Bungudu and Tsafe LGAs, Yarima was never heard, either condoling or commiserating with the people.

“Rather than playing the role of father to all, Yarima’s interest is always on fuelling the feud among party members in the state. In the viral video, he was heard advising the governor to demolish the properties of opposition politicians. He seems to be blaming every one for his failed presidential ambition.

“We don’t know when Yarima became a judge. The courts cannot be bought, influenced or intimidated, the worthy example of the Supreme Court judgement that brought Yarima’s new master to power and the recent judgement recognizing Shekarau’s faction in Kano is enough for all failed politicians like Yarima to know that Nigeria’s Judiciary has come of age and will always do the right thing regardless of which side the Federal Government is supporting in a particular case.

“ We are very confident that the court will restore law and order in the party by restoring the members of our SWC, notwithstanding Yarima’s efforts to brew crisis by denting the image of the judiciary.

“The dissolution of the SWC by Buni was illegal and no amount of blackmail or intimidation by the Yarimas of this world would stop the courts from righting the wrong,” he said.

