Zamfara APC in fresh crises as Yari faction criticizes Yarima

Fresh crises is brewing in the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) following a statement by former Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima in an interview with newsmen.

Yarima in an interview with newsmen said that, “Any member of the APC who failed to register afresh as a result of Governor Matawalle’s defection to APC will neither vote, no be voted for in any future election”.

But in a sharp reaction, the APC caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Lawal M. Liman described Senator Yarima’s claim as baseless and unfounded.

Liman who addressed a press conference at the party’s Secretariat in Gusau on Monday said, “Yarima’s statement is a violation of APC constitution”.

He said, “I want to draw the attention of the public, especially our party members of some misguided utterances of former Senator Yarima as widely reported by the media”.

“Yarima claimed that, henceforth, anybody who has not renewed his his register with the new decampees will not be considered as APC member and hence, he can neither vote nor be voted for in any of the party congresses and subsequent elections”.

“With the avoidance of doubt, let me clearly tell him ( Yarima) that, APC in Zamfara has already registered about 770,000 members and that register is still mentioned by each of the 147 wards in accordance with provision of our party constitution article 9.4”.

“This is also cristal clear that that, going by article 9.5, of the APC constitution, no membership of the party can be terminated except by death, resignation, expulsion or procurement of membership card of another political party, accepting political appointment of opposition party or opposition government”.

“Therefore, the misleading statement by Yarima that the membership of 770,000 APC members is annulled is not only unfounded but an attempt to disorganize, disunite and ridicule the party while deceiving the general public”.

Liman maintained that, other Governors have also defected to APC before Governor Bello Matawalle but the registers of their states were not cancelled as Yarima wanted to happen in Zamfara state.

“Many Governors decamped to APC in the previous time and even recently in Ebonyi and Cross Rivers States but their registers were not cancelled, then why only Zamfara state?”.

He lamented that there must be grand plan to wipe out the influence of APC in the state and the nation, using some unpatriotic elements and destabilisation agents.

Liman explained that, Yarima was the main brain behind the crises of the APC in 2019 general elections, adding that, “He (Yarima) is back again with the same motive”.

He therefore called on all those who have already revalidated their membership cards to disregard Senator Yarima’s claims, concluding that, “Your membership cards are still genuine”.