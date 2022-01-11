Zamfara APC lauds Matawalle

Zamfara state All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, over his proactive action against the recent bandits attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

The commendation was made by the state APC Chairman, Honourable Tukur Umar Danfulani today at the state party secretariat when he received party supporters from Maradun and Bakura Local Governments on solidarity visit.

The publicity secretary of the party Yusuf Idris hinted that the chairman described the immediate visit by Governor Matawalle to the affected communities to commiserate with the families of the victims as commendable.

“A day before the incident at Anka and Bukkuyum, the governor also led an operation in the night at Tsafe local government where large number of bandits were killed”, describing his action as unparalleled and a total sacrifice to Zamfara citizens and its existence as a state”,Tukur said.

He pledged support of the party to the governor’s fight against banditry and urged him to continue in that direction.

The APC chairman also called on the two visiting local government leaders to continue to support all government policies and programmes of governor Bello Matawalle, particularly, with special prayers in his fight against banditry and other criminalities in the state.

Tukur also directed the APC members in the local governments to mobilize the electorate to go and register and get their PVCs since INEC was still registering people.

In their different speeches, Honourable Yahaya Chado Gora, Honourable Faruku Musa Dosara, Honourable Umar Maazu Faru and Alh Yakubu Gado all from Maradun as well as Alhaji Hassan Marafa Damri, Honourable Ahmad Muhd Bakura and Alhaji Alin Babe from Bakura said people at the grassroots appreciated the governor’s effort in addressing insecurity facing the state.

They added that the security situation was now a regional concern rather than that of Zamfara alone, adding that some unpatriotic politicians were trying to personalise or politicise it which he described as ‘very dangerous’.