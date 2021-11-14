Zamfara APC: Marafa a sinking ship – Buni

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has described a former Senator and factional leader of APC in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Marafa as “a sinking ship.”

Marafa had earlier addressed a press conference calling Buni names over the affairs of the party in Zamfara state.

But responding through a statement signed Sunday night by his spokesman, Malam Mamman Mohammed, Buni said “Marafa’s vituperations are nothing but an empty ranting of an ant.”

Buni questioned why the former Senator participated in a congress he called illegal.

“He described the Zamfara Congress as an illegality, if it is so, why did he participate and if he is in doubt of the party’s leadership why did he adhered to every directive it issued?

“He is only complaining now because his camp failed the congress and lost out. He wouldn’t have been shouting if he had won.

“Marafa is a sinking politician who lost out and holding everyone responsible for his self inflicted political misfortune. As a responsible politician, he should just approach the court and stop being the complainant and juror.”