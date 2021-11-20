Zamfara APC: Marafa’s faction holds LG congress, hails security agency for peaceful exercise



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) belonging to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction on Saturday conducted parallel congress in the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state.



State leader of the faction, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako, told newsmen shortly after the parallel congress, that thousands of their members in across the 14 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise.



According to him, the parallel congress was conducted peacefully.



He commended security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise.



Maikatako, who is a chairmanship aspirant, further alleged that the National leadership of the APC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni had taken side with the Zamfara state government.



He said immediately after the state APC congress, the faction will drag the national leadership of the party to court to challenge their action.



“We are going to challenge the APC national leadership for siding with the state governor. We will go to court to compel the national leadership of the party to recognize our camp. We are the legitimate faction,” he said.



However, the APC under the former governor Abdulaziz Yari’s faction said it boycotted the congress following its pending suit at the Federal High Court Gusau.



The publicity secretary of Yari’s camp, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, described the ongoing exercise as illegal.



“Our stand is that we will not be party to an illegality. The exercise they call congress to us is a charade because we have a subsisting case before the Federal High Court, Gusau,” he said.

