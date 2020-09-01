Zamfara: APC may expel Sirajo, 138 others over court action

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed the Zamfara state party leadership to immediately commence disciplinary proceedings with the aim to suspend and expel one Alhaji Sirajo Garba and 138 others.

Alhaji Garba, Campaign Director of Senator Kabir Marafa with membership registration 01002642 from Dodo Ward, Gusau, and 138 others whose membership are yet to be verified, according to the party, have failed to heed the directive of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party to withdraw all pending cases in court and pave way for internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party.

In a letter to Zamfara state APC chairman, signed by Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker Committee, also expressed concerns that some persons had gone to court to seek the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee.

A youth leader of APC from Abia state, Kalu had gone to court demanding for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee.

Reacting to court cases, Udoudehee said, “The Caretaker Committee finds it worrisome that despite the directive of NEC and the subsequent steps taken by the party to ensure compliance, there have been a number of court cases by party members seeking for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee/State Congresses in complete disregard of the directive of NEC.

“The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provision of Article 21 of party’s Constitution against members of the Party who have flouted the directive of NEC.”

The letter therefore directs the chairman of APC in Zamfara state to open a disciplinary committee to suspend and expel Sirajo Garba within 19 days, while extending all opportunities for fair hearing to him in line with the party’s constitution.

The state executive was also mandated to verify the membership status of about 138 members of the party whose names appeared in the Originating summons filed by Alhaji Sirajo Garba, which was attached, and similar disciplinary measures meted on them.