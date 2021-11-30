Zamfara APC: Open parallel office and be sanctioned, Danfulani warns





The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara state Chapter has strongly warned Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s APC faction not to open a single office in the name of parallel APC in state or face the the wrath of the law.







The newly elected state chairman of the party Alhaji Tukur Danfulani gave the warning while addressing supporters of the party after he assumed office.



According to him, the national leadership of the APC had recognized his new executives as legitimately elected leaders of the party in the state.

He said, the party would not condone all forms of atrocities by the Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa in the name of parallel APC in the state without taking proactive measures against him.

According to him, the APC in Zamfara is one, also challenged that anyone found trying to cause divide and rule in Zamfara APC, would be dealt with in accordance with the laws governing the party.

He urged the newly elected chairmen both at wards and local government levels in the state to remain vigilant not allow the opening of any form of parallel office by any person or group of people within their respective area of authority

“Let me strongly warn all chairmen both at wards and local governments that they should not allow anybody to open APC parallel offices in their respective domains and any chairman found allowing such atrocities in his area of authority will be sanctioned according to law of our great party APC”, Danfulani said.

