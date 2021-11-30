Zamfara APC to wed over 300 women – Danfulani

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Zamfara state chapter, has promised to wed over 300 women in the state.

This was made known by the newly elected chairman of the party, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, at a gathering on his assumption of office on Monday.

He said the mass wedding will soon hold for widows, and vulnerable ladies with a view to help them build their future hope.

“The party will collaborate with the state government to conduct the mass wedding for the betterment of our teaming women who are not married in the state,” he said.

Tukur pointed out that the party under his watch will embarked on youth employment program to reduce redundancy in the state.

He enjoined youth in the state to embrace small scale businesses that could help them have sense of belonging instead of relying on government at all times.

“I am appealing to our teaming youth on the need to embrace small scale businesses that could enhance their socioeconomic growth instead of relying solidly on government,” he said.

He added that the party under his leadership will join hands with all the relevant authorities in the state to boost living standard of youth and vulnerable people for the development of the state and APC.

The APC chairman called on members of the party in the state to be good ambassadors wherever they found themselves and remain calm and united for the success of the party come 2023.

