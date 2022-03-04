Zamfara APC urges MACBAN to educate members

Zamfara state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Umar Danfulani, has called on members of the state’s branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to initiate workable ways of sensitising their members as well as the general public of the good ways of life of the Fulani.

The chairman gave the charge Thursday when he received members of the association led by Alhaji Ahmad Hussaini Matawallen Tudun-Wada who paid him courtesy call at the state headquarters of the APC Thursday.

Danfulani who lamented how many people out of ignorance or by deliberate connotations degraded the Fulani by branding them as bandits.

He stated that there is no tribe that has no criminals among its communities, and as such, the MACBAN leaders have the responsibility to sensitise their members to continue to display the good traits they are known for and call on those engaged in banditry activities to denounce their criminal ways and return to their legitimate businesses.

He expressed confidence that when this is done, those who see the Fulani in bad light will see the truth and the Fulani youth will want to go to school, be educated and contribute meaningfully to societal growth.

He thanked them for the visit and assured that the APC will continue to carry them along in all its activities.

Earlier, in his speech, leader of the MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Hussaini Matawallen Tudun-Wada, said they were at the party secretarial to express their loyalty to the Bello Matawalle-led administration and show solidarity to the Tukur Danfulani leadership of the party.

The association chairman promised to bring his members along to support the quality leadership provided by the APC administration in the state.