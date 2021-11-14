Zamfara APC: Yari boycotts, Marafa conducts parallel ward congress

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday elected new executives in all the 147 wards across 14 local government area of the state.

Chairman wards congress committee from the national headquarters of the APC Alhaji Kabiru Masari said, the national secretariat of the party had constituted seven-man committee under his watch to conduct the wards congress in Zamfara state.

According to him, part of the guidelines includes, “whoever wants to aspire for any position in the party leadership must be soundly healthy, 18 years, purchase nomination forms, among others.

He expressed satisfaction with the way the congress was conducted peacefully in the state.

Masari further pointed out that only wards that reached consensus among contenders based on the guidelines given by the leadership of the party at the headquarters to the committee the election was not hold during the congress.

Meanwhile, the APC under the former governor Abdulaziz Yari’s faction boycotted the congress in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the Yari’s faction of the APC, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji.

The statement noted that the decision taken by national headquarters of the APC to conduct the congress was contrary to the Federal High Court order that every faction shall maintain their status quo.

“We shall continue to abide by the court order not to participate in the congress pending on the final judgement of the case before the court”.

The statement called on members and supporters of Yari’s faction to remain calm and boycott the ongoing wards congress embarked upon by Zamfara state government and wait for the final judgement of the court.

In the same vain, Blueprint reports that the Senator Kabiru Marafa’s faction of the APC conducted parallel congress in the state.

Senator Kabiru Marafa challenged the national leadership of the APC under Mai Mala Buni for depriving their legitimate right, without considering them as members of the party in Zamfara state.

He maintained that after the ward congress, he would take the national leadership of the APC to court for a redress.

“We are going to take the national leadership of the APC to court of law for their effort to destabilize the unity of the party and depriving us from being legitimate card carrying members of the party in Zamfara state for justice to prevail,” Marafa said.