Zamfara assembly bye-election: Dankande emerges as APC candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has affirmed Bello Dankande Ganji as its candidate to contest for the upcoming bye-election in the position of the state House of Assembly, representing Bakura local government in the state.

The election which affirmed him through consensus followed the death of Tukur Jakada Birnin Tudu, about three months ago.

However, two aspirants cleared by the national headquarters of the APC, Sa’idu Danbala Yarkufoji and Lawal Isah Birnin Tudu, stepped down for Bello Dankande Gamji after intensive consultation and discussion between the six national headquarters credential committee under the leadership of Alhaji Umar Kareto Lawal. The bye-election is slated for October.

Addressing journalists about the development, the credential committee chairman sent by the National Headquarters of the APC to conduct primary election, Alhaji Umar Kareto Lawal, described the maturity exhibited by the contestants and leadership of the party in the state during the consensus primary election as commendable.

Lawal also called on supporters of the APC, particularly youth in the state, not to allow themselves to be used in any form of thuggery that could cause mayhem or disruption of the peace and unity among members of the party.

Responding after affirming him as substantive elected candidate at the APC headquarters in Bakura local government, Gamji expressed appreciation for the support given to him by his opponents, the national headquarters of the APC, state executives of the APC as well as all members and supporters of the party in Bakura local government by electing him to contest for the upcoming bye-election for the seat of the state assembly.